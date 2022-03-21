2012 BMW 1 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8761958

8761958 Stock #: 2824

2824 VIN: WBAUP7C50CVP23817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.