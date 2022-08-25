$12,994+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 3 Series
320i
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,994
- Listing ID: 9001225
- Stock #: 91
- VIN: WBA3B1C55CFX99874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
