$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-630-0070
2012 BMW X1
XENON | NAV | PARK ASSIST
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9215710
- Stock #: 153
- VIN: WBAVL1C58CVR79653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 153
- Mileage 120,413 KM
Vehicle Description
XENON | NAV | PARK ASSIST | PANO ROOF | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED SEATS | AWD | 2.0L TURBO | GAS SAVER | LOADED | BRAND NEW TURBO W/RECIEPTS | SERVICE RECORDS
We Are ZARQ
A (Proudly) Canadian Company
An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company
An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller
A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)
EXCELLENT CONDITION
HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES
SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*
A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website
Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website
Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.