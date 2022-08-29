Menu
2012 BMW X1

120,413 KM

Details Description Features

XENON | NAV | PARK ASSIST

XENON | NAV | PARK ASSIST

Location

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,413KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215710
  • Stock #: 153
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58CVR79653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153
  • Mileage 120,413 KM

Vehicle Description

XENON | NAV | PARK ASSIST | PANO ROOF | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED SEATS | AWD | 2.0L TURBO | GAS SAVER | LOADED | BRAND NEW TURBO W/RECIEPTS | SERVICE RECORDS

 

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

EXCELLENT CONDITION

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

