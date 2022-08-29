2012 BMW X1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 2 6 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9309511

9309511 Stock #: SC168

SC168 VIN: WBAVL1C58CVR79653

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,261 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

