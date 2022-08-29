Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

122,261 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

28i

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

122,261KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9309511
  • Stock #: SC168
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58CVR79653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,261 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

Thumbs up Icon

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2012 BMW X1 28i
 122,261 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Murano S...
 136,872 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2007 Saturn Aura XR
 242,547 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

888-718-XXXX

(click to show)

888-718-9277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory