NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN!! EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! 1 OWNER!! LEATHER INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2012 Buick Verano

55,000 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Buick Verano

w/1SB

12935996

2012 Buick Verano

w/1SB

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,000KM
VIN 1G4PN5SK4C4184511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN!! EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! 1 OWNER!! LEATHER INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2012 Buick Verano