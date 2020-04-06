2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
+ taxes & licensing
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program! See Dealer for Details
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is just as at home on the work site as it is on the open road. This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Burlington.
Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck one you want. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.leggat.ca/ApplyForFinancing
Located in the heart of Burlington, we have been serving Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Mississauga, Niagara and the GTA for over 80 years! Proud member of the Leggat Auto Group with 8 dealerships to choose from!
Looking to just sell your car? We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours - We make it easy - Call us now or come on in!
Located at 2207 Fairview Street in Burlington - Right beside the GO Station buy with confidence from Leggat Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC Corvette LTD.
''You Can Always Count On Us!''
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Burlington. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3