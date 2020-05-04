Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

LX AS TRADED | AS IS

2012 Chrysler 200

LX AS TRADED | AS IS

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,231KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942263
  • Stock #: 98631A
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB2CN202611
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may

7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program! See Dealer for Details


The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its drivers freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 115,231 kms. It's bright silver metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBAB2CN202611.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.leggat.ca/ApplyForFinancing



Located in the heart of Burlington, we have been serving Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Mississauga, Niagara and the GTA for over 80 years! Proud member of the Leggat Auto Group with 8 dealerships to choose from!



Looking to just sell your car? We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours - We make it easy - Call us now or come on in!



Located at 2207 Fairview Street in Burlington - Right beside the GO Station buy with confidence from Leggat Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC Corvette LTD.



''You Can Always Count On Us!''
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Burlington. o~o
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

