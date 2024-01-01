Menu
<p>SXT STOW&GO,DRIVES EXCELLENT...7 PASSENGER,VERY CLEAN..NO RUST ..!</p><p>POWER SEATS,WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ...CERTIFIED !FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 905-315 1885</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,STOW&GO,VERY CLEAN,NO RUST..CERTIFIED !

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,STOW&GO,VERY CLEAN,NO RUST..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8CR148356

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

SXT STOW&GO,DRIVES EXCELLENT...7 PASSENGER,VERY CLEAN..NO RUST ..!

POWER SEATS,WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ...CERTIFIED !FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan