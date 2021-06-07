Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

129,735 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW & GO **NAVIGATION / 3rd Row Seat***

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW & GO **NAVIGATION / 3rd Row Seat***

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7195889
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR248152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,735 KM

Vehicle Description

**2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN  ! SILVER COLOR ! STOW & GO , NO ACCIDENT !  EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT, LOOKS LIKE NEW***

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Flex Fuel Stow & Go 3rd Row Seating, Only 129,735 KMS for Just $10,995.00. Automatic , Power Options, Navigation System, AM/FM radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth, Console storage, Cup holders, Cruise Control, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges, Price + Tax + Licensing.

416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

NEW LOCATION ADDRESS: 1227 Plains Road. East Burlington, ON   L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

