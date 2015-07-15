$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GOOD KMS FOR YEAR!! A/C, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, DELAY WIPERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS SMALL CLAIM ON 7/15/15 FOR $1012 REAR BUMPER REPAIR.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
