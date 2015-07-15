Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9505384
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0CR103881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD KMS FOR YEAR!! A/C, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, DELAY WIPERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS SMALL CLAIM ON 7/15/15 FOR $1012 REAR BUMPER REPAIR.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2011 Ford F-250 Diesel
 443,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler 300 LI...
 214,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 220,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory