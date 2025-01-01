$6,800+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Journey SXT FWD One Owner Added Bluetooth Spacious & Affordable SUV
Reliable, comfortable, and perfect for families, this 2012 Dodge Journey SXT FWD delivers excellent value with a versatile interior and smooth ride. With one owner since new and upgraded with aftermarket Bluetooth, its a well-maintained SUV ready for its next driver.
Highlights:
3.6L V6 Engine smooth, strong, and efficient
One Owner responsibly maintained
Aftermarket Bluetooth Installed hands-free calling & audio streaming
Spacious Interior with Flexible Seating
Dual-Zone Climate Control + Rear Air Vents
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Large Cargo Area with Under-Floor Storage
Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights
AM/FM/CD Stereo with AUX Input
A practical, budget-friendly SUV that offers reliability, comfort, and convenience perfect for families or commuters who need space without the premium price.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Montague Motors
