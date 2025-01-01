Menu
<p><strong>2012 Dodge Journey SXT FWD One Owner Added Bluetooth Spacious & Affordable SUV</strong></p><p>Reliable, comfortable, and perfect for families, this <strong>2012 Dodge Journey SXT FWD</strong> delivers excellent value with a versatile interior and smooth ride. With <strong>one owner</strong> since new and upgraded with <strong>aftermarket Bluetooth</strong>, its a well-maintained SUV ready for its next driver.</p><p><strong>Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p>3.6L V6 Engine smooth, strong, and efficient</p></li><li><p><strong>One Owner</strong> responsibly maintained</p></li><li><p><strong>Aftermarket Bluetooth Installed</strong> hands-free calling & audio streaming</p></li><li><p>Spacious Interior with Flexible Seating</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control + Rear Air Vents</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</p></li><li><p>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Large Cargo Area with Under-Floor Storage</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights</p></li><li><p>AM/FM/CD Stereo with AUX Input</p></li></ul><p>A practical, budget-friendly SUV that offers reliability, comfort, and convenience perfect for families or commuters who need space without the premium price.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

139,000 KM

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG3CT263233

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Montague Motors

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
