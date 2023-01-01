2012 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus SE PLUS | NO ACCIDENT| PUSH START | TWO SETS OF TIRES

$10,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 6 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9716086

9716086 Stock #: 312-23A

312-23A VIN: 3C4PDCAB6CT262973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 86,658 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

