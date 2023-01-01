Menu
2012 Ford Escape

207,761 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

207,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485490
  • Stock #: 237028A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D7XCKA24836

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 237028A
  • Mileage 207,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Leggat Buying Advantage *Fees Apply

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

