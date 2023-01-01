$12,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box XLT
2012 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box XLT
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
244,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFX1EF0CFB97102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ONE ONWER CLEAN 2012 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD. NO RUST. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. SUSPENSION LIFTED WITH UPGRADED TIRES AND RIMS. ORIGINAL RIMS INCLUDED.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Montague Motors
2009 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO FWD 150,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V 4WD LX 136,000 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT S 114,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Email Montague Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Call Dealer
289-200-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec