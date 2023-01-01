Menu
<div>ONE ONWER CLEAN 2012 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD. NO RUST. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. SUSPENSION LIFTED WITH UPGRADED TIRES AND RIMS. ORIGINAL RIMS INCLUDED.</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2012 Ford F-150

244,500 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

244,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF0CFB97102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 244,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

