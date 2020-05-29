Menu
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Sale Price

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,012KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5113208
  • Stock #: 0486
  • VIN: 1FTNF1CF9CKD50486
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**JUST ARRIVED! GREAT WORK TRUCK! V8 5.0L ENGINE!

 

**SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!**

 

 

===>> FINANCE $0 DOWN - 48 MONTH - $158 BI-WEEKLY

 

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

 

*** Sold fully safety certified EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE! and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus HST and licensing. ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

 

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

