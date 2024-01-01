Menu
<p>2 OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2012 FORD FIESTA. GREAT ON FUEL. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2012 Ford Fiesta

103,600 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2012 FORD FIESTA. GREAT ON FUEL. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Automatic
FWD

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
