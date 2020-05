2012 Ford Focus

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Fog Lamps

Dual Stage Front Airbags

Child safety rear door locks

Front/rear curtain airbags

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control (ESC) Comfort Illuminated Entry

Manual climate control w/air filtration system Windows Rear Window Defroster Convenience Rear coat hooks

Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel

Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour bumpers Suspension Independent McPherson strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Power Options Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down

Body-colour folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter feature

Additional Features Driver foot rest

(2) front cupholders

Passenger seatback map pocket

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Black rocker mouldings

Front door storage bins

P215/55R16 tires

Steel mini spare

Active grille shutters

Black grille w/chrome trim

Fixed intermittent wipers

Full floor centre console w/storage

Floor console armrest

Warning buzzers

Driver/front passenger belt minder

Driver/front passenger sun visors

Front/rear dome lights

Storage compartment dome light

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake assist

Front/rear side impact airbags

Passenger occupant detection system (PODS)

Height adjustable seatbelts

3-point seatbelts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners

Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system

2.0L Ti-VCT DI I4 flex fuel engine

Electronic pwr-assisted steering

Independent control blade rear suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, compass, outside temp display, trip computer

