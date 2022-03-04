Menu
2012 Ford Focus

118,539 KM

$11,595

+ tax & licensing
$11,595

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,595

+ taxes & licensing

118,539KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8595143
  VIN: 1FAHP3N28CL325661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black & White Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,539 KM

Vehicle Description

TITANIUM - LOW KM - PUSH BUTTON START - PARKING AID - ALLOY RIMS - LEATHER - FULLY LOADED!!! 

 

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

