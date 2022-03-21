Menu
2012 Ford Focus

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

2012 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8966032
  VIN: 1FAHP3F22CL245514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER VERY CLEAN 2012 FORD FOCUS. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

