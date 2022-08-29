$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2012 Ford Fusion
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
330,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9219493
- VIN: 3FAHP0JA7CR153149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 330,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER INTERIOR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
