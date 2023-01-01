$4,399+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL AWD
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$4,399
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9453403
- Stock #: 12FF61
- VIN: 3FAHP0CG2CR368861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12FF61
- Mileage 295,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Jan PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2012, FORD FUSION SEL AWD. SUN-ROOF, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, SUMMER TIRES ON ALLOYS AND WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS MOUNTED
Selling price includes certification. Can be bought without safety for $3,499.
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $599
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (289) 962 6503
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.