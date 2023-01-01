Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

295,344 KM

Details

$4,399

+ tax & licensing
$4,399

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$4,399

+ taxes & licensing

295,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9453403
  • Stock #: 12FF61
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CG2CR368861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12FF61
  • Mileage 295,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Jan PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2012, FORD FUSION SEL AWD. SUN-ROOF, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, SUMMER TIRES ON ALLOYS AND WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS MOUNTED


Selling price includes certification. Can be bought without safety for $3,499.


-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $599
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (289) 962 6503
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

