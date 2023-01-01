$17,000+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Extended Cab Standard Box SLE
Location
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10472010
- VIN: 1GTR2VE75CZ220058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
