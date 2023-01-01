Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

147,000 KM

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Extended Cab Standard Box SLE

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Extended Cab Standard Box SLE

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10472010
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE75CZ220058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER VERY CLEAN 2012 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE EXT CAB.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

