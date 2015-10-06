Menu
<div class=leading-loose data-v-993c0fdc=>1 OWNER!! EX-L MODEL!! REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS AN UNKNOWN CLAIM ON 6/10/15 FOR $779.</div><p> </p>

2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

240,000 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

240,000KM
VIN 5J6TF2H54CL800322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER!! EX-L MODEL!! REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS AN UNKNOWN CLAIM ON 6/10/15 FOR $779.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

