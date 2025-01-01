Menu
Hello,Selling 2012 HONDA CIVIC EXL, very reliable car, cheap on insurance,cheap on insurance,come with winter tires,Very reliable car ,in great condition,very smooth drive. 1 owner,chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission ready to go for only $6,999 plus $299 for safety plus hst & licencing. 

To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

2012 Honda Civic

248,539 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

13143625

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,539KM
VIN 2HGFB2F91CH114497

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,539 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Aluminum Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
2012 Honda Civic