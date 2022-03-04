Menu
2012 Honda Civic

167,884 KM

Details Features

$10,695

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

EX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

167,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496872
  • Stock #: 297-22A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53CH045020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,884 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

