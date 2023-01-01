Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Odyssey

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX with Rear Entertainment System

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX with Rear Entertainment System

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 10052190
  2. 10052190
  3. 10052190
  4. 10052190
  5. 10052190
  6. 10052190
  7. 10052190
  8. 10052190
  9. 10052190
  10. 10052190
  11. 10052190
  12. 10052190
  13. 10052190
  14. 10052190
  15. 10052190
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052190
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H47CB506885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA ODYSSEY EX WITH REAR DVD SYSTEM. CAR HAS BEEN IN ACCIDENT BEFORE BUT CLEAN TITLE (CARFAX PIC ATTACHED). LOADED WITH FEATHERS:AUTOMATIC DOORSREAR CLIMATE CONTROLREAR DVD SYSTEMHEATED SEATSAND MUCH MORE
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2009 Ford Escape FWD...
 131,000 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey E...
 140,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 22,000 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory