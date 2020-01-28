2012 Honda Odyssey

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, Red on Grey, Leather, Sunroof, DVD player, Rear Camera, Back sensor, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..





This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Our price includes :





1-Vehicle Emission Test .

2-Car Fax History Report.

3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Please Call us to book your test drive .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Finance Available, All credit Approved.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:

Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

-Our Business our:

MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM

SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM

SUN:Closed

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD

1382 Plains RD East

Burlington, On , L7R 3P8

Toll : 866-536-0958

Cell : 647-700-8335

noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales has carries a wide

varity of vehicle under 20k! See the latest

selection we have in stock today and come test

drive one for yourself. We're sure you'll leave

Noria Gear Auto Sales. as a happy customer.