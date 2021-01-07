Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Ridgeline

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Ridgeline

2012 Honda Ridgeline

Touring,NAV,LEATHER,BLUETOOTH,NO ACCIDENTS!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Ridgeline

Touring,NAV,LEATHER,BLUETOOTH,NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6565283
  • Stock #: HR12292
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F59CB552292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TOURING,TWO OWNERS,NO ACCIDENTS,..NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,POWER SUNROOF..

POWER HEATED SEATS,POWER REAR WINDOW.....

LOW MILEAGE,CERTIFIED..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2005 Toyota Matrix XR
 148,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus IS 250 AW...
 135,000 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Armada P...
 192,000 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory