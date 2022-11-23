$21,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Ridgeline
AWD SPORT,MINT ,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,800
- Listing ID: 9335458
- Stock #: HR12
- VIN: 5FPYK1F70CB551792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE ! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS,EXCELLENT CONDITION,CERTIFIED AND DETAILED...!
AWD,MINT CONDITION,CERTIFIED and more..
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
