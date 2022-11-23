Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Ridgeline

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Ridgeline

2012 Honda Ridgeline

AWD SPORT,MINT ,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Ridgeline

AWD SPORT,MINT ,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335458
  • Stock #: HR12
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F70CB551792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE ! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS,EXCELLENT CONDITION,CERTIFIED AND DETAILED...!

AWD,MINT CONDITION,CERTIFIED and more..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST and LICENSING  is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 131,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 152,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX,...
 203,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory