$8,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Man GLS,NO ACCIDENTS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9005773
- Stock #: HEL12
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4CH104476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS,POWER SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS..ALLOY WHEELS,,
ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CERTIFIED..!
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.