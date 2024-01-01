Menu
NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE REORDS ..5 SPEED MANUAL..BLUETOOTH !A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS,HEATED SEATS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...ALL NEW BRAKES..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

148,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

4D WAGON,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED!

12001585

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

4D WAGON,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE8CU145817

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE REORDS ..5 SPEED MANUAL..BLUETOOTH !A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS,HEATED SEATS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...ALL NEW BRAKES..

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring