2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
GLS Sport,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED !
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: HTS12
- VIN: KMHDC8AE1CU128550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN,DRIVES EXCELLENT..5 SPD.MANUAL SPORT PACKAGE..
BLUETOOTH,POWER SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,ABS,CRUISE CONTROL. ..
REGISTRATION-REBUILD in 2016,fully CERTIFIED AND DEATAILED...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND CARFAX REPORT INCLUED...
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
