2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

GLS Sport,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED !

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8611016
  • Stock #: HTS12
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE1CU128550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN,DRIVES EXCELLENT..5 SPD.MANUAL SPORT PACKAGE..

BLUETOOTH,POWER SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,ABS,CRUISE CONTROL. ..

REGISTRATION-REBUILD in 2016,fully CERTIFIED AND DEATAILED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND CARFAX REPORT INCLUED...

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

