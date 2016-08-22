$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Hyundai Sonata
GL
2012 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,000KM
VIN 5NPEB4AC0CH410899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BRAND NEW ENGINE INSTALLED BY US DIRECTLY FROM HYUNDAI!! 0 KMS ON MOTOR!! LOW KMS ON VEHICLE!! OPTIONS INCLUDE A/C, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, WHEEL COVERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 8/22/16 FOR $512 AND ANOTHER COLLISION CLAIM ON 6/4/24 AND 6/5/24 - NO AMOUNT REPORTED (LIKELY THE SAME INCIDENT).
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2014 Toyota Prius v 253,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Fit LX w/Honda Sensing 27,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 Sportdesign 184,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2012 Hyundai Sonata