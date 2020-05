2012 Hyundai Sonata ...

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Front & rear crumple zones

Dual front side impact airbags

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Seating Heated rear seats Comfort Rear Heat Ducts

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink system Convenience Door Map Pockets

Front/rear carpeted floor mats

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Trim Body-colour bumpers

Leather-wrapped shift knob Windows Solar control glass Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets Exterior Front fog lights

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Alarm System

Locking glove box

Energy-absorbing steering column

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Chrome accented door handles

Rear door child safety locks

(3) assist grips

Outside temp gauge

Shift interlock system

Chrome window mouldings

Body side reinforcements

4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Windshield wiper de-icer

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Eco indicator

Automatic on/off headlamps

Rear coat hanger

Simulated leather door trim inserts

Sunshade band

(4) door panel bottle holders

Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

Pwr panoramic sunroof

Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: turning signal indicators

Push button start/stop

Premium door scuff plates

Tire mobility kit

P215/55R17 performance tires

17" x 6.5" hybrid design aluminum wheels

Hybrid design chrome grille

LED headlights & taillights

Fixed bench rear seat w/ski pass through -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders

Supervision cluster w/advanced LCD trip computer

Brushed aluminum interior trim accents

Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering

Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

Illumination -inc: cargo area, glove box, ignition surround, front map, dome lamp w/delay

Remote releases -inc: fuel door, hood, trunk

3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors, front pretensioners & force limiters

Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down, pinch protection, lock out button

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital coolant temp, digital fuel level, odometer, trip odometer, digital clock

Centre console -inc: storage, dual cupholders, armrest, rear vents

Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: cabin air filter, CleanAir ionizer

Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

Diversity antenna -inc: navigation & premium audio

Navigation system -inc: 7" high resolution touch-screen display, voice commands

2.4L DOHC dual CVVT MPI 16-valve I4 engine w/lithium-polymer electric motor

6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD

MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: SACHS amplitude selective damping (ASD) shocks

Multi-link rear suspension -inc: SACHS amplitude selective damping (ASD) shocks

Infinity AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (7) speakers, external amp, auxiliary MP3 input, USB/iPod input, 400 watts

