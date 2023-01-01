Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Sonata

158,756 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

Limited / Sunroof / Cam / NAV**

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Sonata

Limited / Sunroof / Cam / NAV**

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

  1. 1675187407
  2. 1675187407
  3. 1675187406
  4. 1675187405
  5. 1675187406
  6. 1675187406
  7. 1675187407
  8. 1675187407
  9. 1675187407
  10. 1675187407
  11. 1675187405
  12. 1675187406
  13. 1675187405
  14. 1675187406
  15. 1675187402
  16. 1675187407
  17. 1675187404
  18. 1675187404
  19. 1675187406
  20. 1675187405
  21. 1675187405
  22. 1675187405
  23. 1675187407
  24. 1675187401
  25. 1675187405
  26. 1675187405
  27. 1675187404
  28. 1675187404
  29. 1675187407
  30. 1675187403
  31. 1675187407
  32. 1675187407
  33. 1675187437
  34. 1675187437
  35. 1675187437
  36. 1675187437
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,756KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9566602
  • Stock #: 833
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC9CH368231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Sedan , Clean inside out, Great on Gas, Very Reliable, Fully Loaded, Certified, Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Navigation System, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Steering wheel Audio Controls and Many other Options. Don't Miss out on this Great Deal!

2012 HYUNDAI SONATA LIMITED Only 158,756 KMS For Just $12,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly  Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

LOCATION : 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 158,756 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 186,849 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 2...
 135,342 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory