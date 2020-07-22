Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

116,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe 6 SPEED Man,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

2012 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe 6 SPEED Man,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5389766
  • Stock #: HV12531
  • VIN: kmhtc6ad7cu062531

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP CAR ! 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION,PUSH BUTTON START , KEYLESS ENTRY, NO ACCIDENTS ,VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE !! CERTIFIED....

BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA !A/C ,ABS , TRACTION CONTROL,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS and LOCKS..HEATED SEATS..

iPOD/USB CONNECTION...

FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY  AVAILABLE.

 

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

