2012 Kia Forte Koup

178,974 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
ZARQ

905-630-0070

EX

EX

Location

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8643179
  • Stock #: 69
  • VIN: KNAFU6A20C5614701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 178,974 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

