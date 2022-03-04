Menu
2012 Kia Optima

169,495 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2012 Kia Optima

2012 Kia Optima

EX+

2012 Kia Optima

EX+

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8495010
  Stock #: GS1053Z01
  VIN: KNAGN4A79C5267841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GS1053Z01
  • Mileage 169,495 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER - FULL SERVICE HISTORY BY KIA - FULLY LOADED - LEATHER - REAR VIEW CAMERA - SIRIUSXM RADIO - HEATED SEATS - NO ACCIDENTS!

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

