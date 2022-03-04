$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-630-0070
2012 Kia Optima
EX+
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8495010
- Stock #: GS1053Z01
- VIN: KNAGN4A79C5267841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GS1053Z01
- Mileage 169,495 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER - FULL SERVICE HISTORY BY KIA - FULLY LOADED - LEATHER - REAR VIEW CAMERA - SIRIUSXM RADIO - HEATED SEATS - NO ACCIDENTS!
We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)
We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM
Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!
* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.