2012 Kia Optima

130,000 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2012 Kia Optima

2012 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto SX

2012 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto SX

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117016
  • VIN: KNAGR4A68C5258009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW MILEAGE 2012 KIA OPTIMA SX FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WISTLES INCLUDING: HEARTED AND COOLED SEATS CLIMATE CONTROL DUAL SUNROOF LEATHER INTERIOR NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA ECO MODE PUSH START AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

