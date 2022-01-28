Menu
2012 Kia Rio

153,500 KM

Details Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

LX+

2012 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

153,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8255106
  Stock #: 213-22A
  VIN: KNADM5A39C6759417

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 213-22A
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

