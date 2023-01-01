$9,500+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors
2012 Kia Sorento
FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
Location
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9577105
- VIN: 5XYKT3A63CG223703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
