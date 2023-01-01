Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

162,000 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

289-200-9805

FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

Location

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9577105
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A63CG223703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER VERY CLEAN 2012 KIA SORENTO. BEIGE INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

