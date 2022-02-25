Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

37,200 KM

Details Description Features

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

37,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8338287
  • VIN: SALMF1E40CA381289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,200 KM

Vehicle Description

YES, ONLY 37,000KM ...... LIKE NEW

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.


** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** BLACK OVER BLACK INT LOW LOW KMS
_______________________________________________

HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS

~BACK-UP CAMERA
~MEMORY SEAT
~NAVIGATION SYSTEM
~DRIVE TRAIN - ALL-WHEEL - AWD
~HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
~LEATHER

AND MUCH MORE

_______________________________________________

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

