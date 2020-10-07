Menu
2012 Lexus CT 200h

162,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2012 Lexus CT 200h

2012 Lexus CT 200h

4dr Hybrid,RARE F-SPORT PKG.,SUNROOF !

2012 Lexus CT 200h

4dr Hybrid,RARE F-SPORT PKG.,SUNROOF !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5837091
  Stock #: LCT12
  VIN: JTHKD5BH4C2076115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

F SPORT PKG.,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,BACK UP CAMERA..BLUETOOTH.,PUSH BUTTON START..POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS..

ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE,VERY CLEAN,DRIVES GREAT..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and Carproof Report are included.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOME ...

OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB: www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 

Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

