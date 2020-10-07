2012 Lexus CT 200h

+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
F SPORT PKG.,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,BACK UP CAMERA..BLUETOOTH.,PUSH BUTTON START..POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS..
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE,VERY CLEAN,DRIVES GREAT..
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and Carproof Report are included.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOME ...
OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB: www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5
Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3