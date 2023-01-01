$14,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus ES 350
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9505378
- VIN: JTHBK1EG3C2496420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS. Dual zone climate control A/C and heat. Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Changer, Climate Control Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Sunroof, Key less Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System, Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Alloy Wheels all new brakes. Seat Memory. Price includes safety and service. HST tax and license plates are extra cost.CAR PROOF CLAIM FOR $688 GLASS DAMAGE AUGUST 2013
