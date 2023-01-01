Menu
2012 Lexus ES 350

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2012 Lexus ES 350

2012 Lexus ES 350

2012 Lexus ES 350

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9505378
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG3C2496420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. Dual zone climate control A/C and heat. Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Changer, Climate Control Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Sunroof, Key less Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System, Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Alloy Wheels all new brakes. Seat Memory. Price includes safety and service. HST tax and license plates are extra cost.CAR PROOF CLAIM FOR $688 GLASS DAMAGE AUGUST 2013

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

