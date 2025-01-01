Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCULDED*ACCIDENT FREE*EXRTEMELY RARE<span>*LOW KMS</span><span>*</span><span> Very Clean 2.5L V6 Lexus IS 250 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission.</span><span> Push to Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2012 Lexus IS

110,650 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Lexus IS

250 6 SPEED CERTIFIED *EXRTEMELY RARE**ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12494542

2012 Lexus IS

250 6 SPEED CERTIFIED *EXRTEMELY RARE**ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12494542
  2. 12494542
  3. 12494542
  4. 12494542
  5. 12494542
  6. 12494542
  7. 12494542
  8. 12494542
  9. 12494542
  10. 12494542
  11. 12494542
  12. 12494542
  13. 12494542
  14. 12494542
  15. 12494542
  16. 12494542
  17. 12494542
  18. 12494542
  19. 12494542
  20. 12494542
  21. 12494542
  22. 12494542
  23. 12494542
  24. 12494542
  25. 12494542
  26. 12494542
  27. 12494542
  28. 12494542
  29. 12494542
  30. 12494542
  31. 12494542
  32. 12494542
  33. 12494542
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,650KM
VIN JTHBF5C25C2102712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3208
  • Mileage 110,650 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCULDED*ACCIDENT FREE*EXRTEMELY RARE*LOW KMS* Very Clean 2.5L V6 Lexus IS 250 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Push to Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 RAM 2500 6.4L V8 TRADESMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 RAM 2500 6.4L V8 TRADESMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 164,900 KM $29,880 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 187,630 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320iX AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 320iX AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 138,770 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Lexus IS