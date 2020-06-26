Menu
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

2012 Lincoln MKZ

Location

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

  • 91,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5259425
  • Stock #: 343
  • VIN: 3LNHL2GC2CR817489
Exterior Colour
Crystal Champagne (White)
Interior Colour
Light Camel (MS)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Beautiful Lincoln, Safety Ready, comes with 6 Month P/Train Warranty with option to increase. Clean Vehicle with nice options.
Call 905-3199200
Nikita 416-2715315
Ira 905-6303201

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Front door storage pockets
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • glove box
  • Instrument panel storage bin
Safety
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
  • Front side impact airbags
  • 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar tinted glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Exterior
  • P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Grocery bag hooks in trunk
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • 150-amp alternator
  • LED tail lamps
  • (8) cup holders
  • Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
  • Chrome beltline moulding
  • Perimeter anti-theft alarm
  • Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
  • (2) front & (2) rear assist handles
  • SOS post crash alert
  • Quad headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control
  • High-gloss black roof ditch
  • Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
  • Seat back map pockets
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • 3.5L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
  • Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
  • Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
  • Easy Fuel capless refueling
  • Acoustic laminated windshield
  • Front fog lamps w/bright bezels
  • Pwr heated mirrors -inc: chrome accent caps, security approach lamps, integrated spotter mirrors, memory, driver-side electrochromic
  • Split-wing grille
  • Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) pwr points, (2) cup holders
  • Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/air filter
  • Front/rear dome lamp
  • Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, tachometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, door/decklid/hood ajar
  • Overhead console -inc: sunglass holder, maplight
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open with key
  • Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: integrated head restraints, centre armrest

