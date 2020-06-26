2012 Lincoln MKZ

- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Front door storage pockets
- Comfort
-
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- glove box
- Instrument panel storage bin
- Safety
-
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
- Front side impact airbags
- 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar tinted glass
- Trim
-
- Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Suspension
-
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Exterior
-
- P225/50VR17 all-season tires
- Security
-
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear door child safety locks
- Grocery bag hooks in trunk
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- 150-amp alternator
- LED tail lamps
- (8) cup holders
- Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
- Chrome beltline moulding
- Perimeter anti-theft alarm
- Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
- (2) front & (2) rear assist handles
- SOS post crash alert
- Quad headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control
- High-gloss black roof ditch
- Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
- Seat back map pockets
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- 3.5L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
- Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
- Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
- Easy Fuel capless refueling
- Acoustic laminated windshield
- Front fog lamps w/bright bezels
- Pwr heated mirrors -inc: chrome accent caps, security approach lamps, integrated spotter mirrors, memory, driver-side electrochromic
- Split-wing grille
- Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) pwr points, (2) cup holders
- Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/air filter
- Front/rear dome lamp
- Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, tachometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, door/decklid/hood ajar
- Overhead console -inc: sunglass holder, maplight
- Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open with key
- Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: integrated head restraints, centre armrest
