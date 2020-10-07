Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Lincoln MKZ

193,901 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Contact Seller
2012 Lincoln MKZ

2012 Lincoln MKZ

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Lincoln MKZ

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

  1. 6084555
  2. 6084555
  3. 6084555
  4. 6084555
  5. 6084555
  6. 6084555
  7. 6084555
  8. 6084555
  9. 6084555
  10. 6084555
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,901KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6084555
  • Stock #: 360
  • VIN: 3LNHL2GC0CR819290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal (LW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 360
  • Mileage 193,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Great sedan in excellent condition! Ready to drive off the lot!

6 month power train warranty with option to increase up to three years.

For further inquiries contact Nikita (416)271-5315 or Ira (905)630-3201

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front door storage pockets
Electrochromic rearview mirror
glove box
Instrument panel storage bin
Emergency Trunk Release
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front side impact airbags
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel independent suspension
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear door child safety locks
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
150-amp alternator
LED tail lamps
(8) cup holders
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Chrome beltline moulding
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
(2) front & (2) rear assist handles
SOS post crash alert
Quad headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control
High-gloss black roof ditch
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
Seat back map pockets
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
3.5L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless refueling
Acoustic laminated windshield
Front fog lamps w/bright bezels
Pwr heated mirrors -inc: chrome accent caps, security approach lamps, integrated spotter mirrors, memory, driver-side electrochromic
Split-wing grille
Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) pwr points, (2) cup holders
Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/air filter
Front/rear dome lamp
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, tachometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, door/decklid/hood ajar
Overhead console -inc: sunglass holder, maplight
Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open with key
Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: integrated head restraints, centre armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Upper Brant Auto

2012 Lincoln MKZ
 193,901 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 156,594 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Toua...
 193,944 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

Call Dealer

905-319-XXXX

(click to show)

905-319-9200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory