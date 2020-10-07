2012 Lincoln MKZ

Universal Garage Door Opener
Front door storage pockets
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front side impact airbags
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel independent suspension
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear door child safety locks
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
(2) front & (2) rear assist handles
Quad headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control
High-gloss black roof ditch
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
3.5L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless refueling
Acoustic laminated windshield
Front fog lamps w/bright bezels
Pwr heated mirrors -inc: chrome accent caps, security approach lamps, integrated spotter mirrors, memory, driver-side electrochromic
Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) pwr points, (2) cup holders
Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/air filter
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, tachometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, door/decklid/hood ajar
Overhead console -inc: sunglass holder, maplight
Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open with key
Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: integrated head restraints, centre armrest
