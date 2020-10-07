2012 Lincoln MKZ

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Compact Spare Tire Universal Garage Door Opener Front door storage pockets Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror glove box Instrument panel storage bin Safety Emergency Trunk Release Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) Front side impact airbags 1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Exterior P225/50VR17 all-season tires Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear door child safety locks Grocery bag hooks in trunk Illuminated visor vanity mirrors 150-amp alternator LED tail lamps (8) cup holders Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS) Chrome beltline moulding Perimeter anti-theft alarm Delayed accessory pwr shut-off (2) front & (2) rear assist handles SOS post crash alert Quad headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control High-gloss black roof ditch Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips Seat back map pockets MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute 3.5L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE Low maintenance 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Easy Fuel capless refueling Acoustic laminated windshield Front fog lamps w/bright bezels Pwr heated mirrors -inc: chrome accent caps, security approach lamps, integrated spotter mirrors, memory, driver-side electrochromic Split-wing grille Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) pwr points, (2) cup holders Dual zone electronic automatic temp control (DEATC) w/air filter Front/rear dome lamp Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, tachometer, turn signal outage, low oil pressure, door/decklid/hood ajar Overhead console -inc: sunglass holder, maplight Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open with key Spring-assisted 60/40 split rear bench seat -inc: integrated head restraints, centre armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

