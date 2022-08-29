Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA2

229,935 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
ZARQ

905-630-0070

GX | Manual

GX | Manual

Location

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

229,935KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9146380
  • Stock #: 142
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY6C0137962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 142
  • Mileage 229,935 KM

Vehicle Description

*IMPORTANT: Appointment Required*

 

Our Simple, Fully Self-Serve Online Appointment Tool (Available on Our Website) Lets You Book or Reschedule Your Appointment Online in Less Than a Minute.

 

--------------------------------------------

 

(Proudly) Canadian | OMVIC Registered | BBB Accredited

 

---------------------------------------------

 

We Offer the Lowest ALL INCLUSIVE Prices Across Ontario!

 

The Safety Certificate & Local Ontario Licensing (Vehicle Registration - New Plates) Are Included in the Listed Price

 

Only Pay Price + Tax

 

--------------------------------------------

 

Live Carfax Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website at Any Time, Search for This Vehicle and Click on the Carfax Tab Next to It to Gain Instant Access to This Vehicle’s Carfax Report

 

--------------------------------------------

 

We Are Partnered With Lubrico to Provide the Highest Quality Used Vehicle Warranty Available in the Market*

 

Please Ask Your Sales Representative for Details 

 

-------------------------------------------—

Our Quick & Easy Finance Application Will Get You in the Driving Seat in as Early as a Few Days!! Long Terms Available - Up to 84 Months - Interest Rates as Low as 0.9% - On Approved Credit! 

 

*Please Note: Not All Vehicles Are Eligible for Financing

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

