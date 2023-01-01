$11,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 122,000 KM
LOW KMS FOR AGE!! 1 OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! ALLOY WHEELS WITH BRAND NEW ALL WEATHER TIRES, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
