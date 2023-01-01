Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOW KMS FOR AGE!! 1 OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! ALLOY WHEELS WITH BRAND NEW ALL WEATHER TIRES, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1702576973
  2. 1702576973
  3. 1702576957
  4. 1702576951
  5. 1702576955
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
VIN JM1CW2CLXC0130675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS FOR AGE!! 1 OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! ALLOY WHEELS WITH BRAND NEW ALL WEATHER TIRES, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata GL 147,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 170,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura ILX A-SPEC for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Acura ILX A-SPEC 158,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5