$9,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-200-9805
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
4dr Wgn Auto GS
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8966035
- VIN: JM1CW2CL2C0122781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE 2012 MAZDA 5 WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND 21 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
