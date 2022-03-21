Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 8966035
  2. 8966035
  3. 8966035
  4. 8966035
  5. 8966035
  6. 8966035
  7. 8966035
  8. 8966035
  9. 8966035
  10. 8966035
  11. 8966035
  12. 8966035
  13. 8966035
  14. 8966035
  15. 8966035
  16. 8966035
  17. 8966035
  18. 8966035
  19. 8966035
  20. 8966035
  21. 8966035
  22. 8966035
  23. 8966035
  24. 8966035
  25. 8966035
Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8966035
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL2C0122781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE 2012 MAZDA 5 WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND 21 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2008 Mazda CX-7 AWD ...
 120,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 170,000 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 120,000 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory